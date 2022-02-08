1 Auburn vs. Arkansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers flirted with danger over the weekend and will try to extend its 19-game winning streak tonight when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn (22-1, 10-0 SEC) narrowly avoided a massive upset Saturday when it slipped ahead of Georgia late for a 74-72 road victory. The Tigers held a 12-point lead at halftime, only for the Bulldogs to power their way back in to make it a game. UGA took a two-point lead within the final minute before a KD Johnson layup for Auburn tied it and a Wendell Green Jr. jumper with five seconds left gave them the go-ahead score. The two combined for 39 points in the victory.

Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC) is the second-hottest team in the league at the moment, riding an eight-game winning streak into tonight’s showdown. The Razorbacks took down Mississippi State 63-55 on Saturday, a game where they led for nearly its entirety. JD Notae led with 14 points and six rebounds in the win.

How to watch Auburn vs. Arkansas

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -2

Total: 148.5

The Pick

Over 148.5

The over has hit 13 times for both teams this season and they currently stand as two of the more over-friendly teams in the SEC. Expect a fun matchup between two red hot teams on winning streaks in Fayetteville tonight. Hammer the over.

