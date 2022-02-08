No. 15 Villanova vs. St. John’s: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Villanova Wildcats will head into the sacred grounds of Madison Square Garden this evening for a Big East showdown against the St. John’s Red Storm.

Villanova (17-6, 10-3 Big East) got back into the win column on Saturday when taking care of UConn for an 85-74 victory. The Wildcats gradually built on its lead throughout the contest and cruised at home. Eric Dixon led with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

St. John’s (13-9, 5-6 Big East) has posted back-to-back victories, the second coming in a 75-72 victory over Butler on Saturday. This was a tight game down to the wire and Julian Champagnie was able to drain four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds to secure the victory for the Red Storm. He led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds.

How to watch Villanova vs. St. John’s

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -4.5

Total: 144.5

The Pick

Villanova -4.5

Villanova won the previous meeting against St. John’s 73-62 on January 29. The team has handled its business against the weaker opponents on its schedule and should be charged up by the atmosphere of MSG. Lay it with the Cats.

