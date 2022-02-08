No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 13 Illinois: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a marquee battle for first place in the Big Ten tonight as the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers welcome the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini to Mackey Arena.

Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) has rattled off five consecutive wins and are making a strong push for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers triumphed over Michigan 82-76 on Saturday, a game where the team shot 52% from the field in the contest. Jaden Ivey dropped 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win.

Illinois (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) enters tonight’s battle having won four straight and are coming off a 74-57 thrashing of Indiana on Saturday. This was a tight contest until the final 10 minutes where the Illini stepped on the gas and pulled away from the Hoosiers. Trent Frazier led with 23 points in the win.

How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -6

Total: 147

The Pick

Over 147

The previous matchup between these two teams was a 96-88 double-overtime thriller won Purdue. These a two Top 20 teams in offensive adjusted efficiency per KenPom and should deliver another fireworks show. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.