No. 22 Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels will look to flex their new Top 25 ranking tonight when heading south to face the Santa Clara Broncos.

Saint Mary’s (19-4, 7-1 WCC) picked up its seventh straight victory on Saturday when downing Loyola-Marymount for a 71-60 home victory. The Gaels never trailed for a single second in the contest and held Lions at an arm’s length for its entirety. Alex Ducas led with 25 points in the win.

Santa Clara (16-8, 6-3 WCC) picked up its third straight victory on Saturday when toppling San Diego for a 79-66 win. The Broncos really turned it up in the first half and entered halftime holding a 19-point lead. They kept the Toreros at bay for the rest of the game. Josip Vrankic had 18 points and five rebounds in the victory.

How to watch Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Saint Mary’s -2.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Under 139.5

Saint Mary’s won the previous matchup between these two teams 73-65 on January 20. The Gaels’ strength is in their defense and they’ll dictate the terms of this game by keeping it from being high scoring. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.