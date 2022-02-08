Pacific vs. No. 21 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 21 USC Trojans will make a quick detour from Pac-12 play tonight when welcoming the Pacific Tigers to the Galen Center.

USC (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) suffered a tough road setback on Saturday when losing to Arizona 72-63. The Trojans were actually up by six with 6:29 left in the contest before shutting down on offense in the final minutes and allowing for the Wildcats to zoom right past them. Isaiah Mobley was the only USC player to score in double digits, putting up 15 points in the loss.

Pacific (7-15, 2-6 WCC) dropped the second of back-to-back games against Pepperdine on Saturday, falling 70-64. The Tigers shot well from the field in this tight ballgame but the Waves were able to establish enough separation down the stretch to win. Alphonso Anderson led with 17 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Pacific vs. USC

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -20

Total: 135

The Pick

USC -20

This is the definition of a get-right game for USC and its facing a Pacific team that has one of the least efficient offenses in the nation per KenPom. Absolutely lay it with the Trojans here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.