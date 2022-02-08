No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins had a rough week in the state of Arizona last week and will look to get back on track tonight when heading up the the Bay Area to face the Stanford Cardinal.

UCLA (16-4, 8-3 Pac-12) suffered a shocking upset loss last Saturday, falling to Arizona State 87-84 in a three-overtime marathon. The Bruins found themselves trailing late in the second half but came back to tie the game. After two overtime periods, the visitors ran out of gas as the Sun Devils clinched their biggest victory of the win. Jaime Jaquez led with 27 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Stanford (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) is in bubble territory late in the season and helped its cause with an 87-69 beatdown of Washington on Sunday. The Cardinal never trailed in this contest and won in spite of turning the ball over 20 times. Jaiden Delaire led with 18 points and eight rebounds while Harrison Ingram followed with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

How to watch UCLA vs. Stanford

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 11 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -7.5

Total: 134

The Pick

UCLA -7.5

UCLA beat down Stanford by 23 points in their previous meeting on January 29. It might not be as big of a blowout but the Bruins will be motivated to turn the tide from last week with a big win here. Lay it with UCLA.

