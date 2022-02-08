No. 5 Kentucky vs. South Carolina: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have an SEC showdown in Columbia, SC, tonight as the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats hit the road to battle the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Kentucky (19-4, 8-2 SEC) emerged victorious on Saturday in a 66-55 road win at Alabama. The Wildcats trailed 9-1 early but completely flipped the tenor of the contest and ran away from the Crimson Tide. TyTy Washington led with 15 points while Oscar Tshiebwe followed with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

South Carolina (13-9, 4-6 SEC) dropped its second straight game on Saturday when falling 81-57 to Tennessee. The Gamecocks actually held onto a lead late in the first half before the Volunteers flipped control of the game. South Carolina ended up shooting a paltry 31.4% from the field and were led by Devin Carter, who dropped 13 points and five rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -11.5

Total: 141.5

The Pick

Kentucky -11.5

Kentucky has played 10 games against teams ranked 100 or lower in KenPom this season and won all of them by at least 12 points. The Wildcats should be able to do the same against the Gamecocks tonight, especially given their poor offense. Lay it with UK.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.