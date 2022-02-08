No. 14 Wisconsin vs. No. 17 Michigan State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We’ll have a battle of two of the top teams in the Big Ten tonight as the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers head to East Lansing, MI, to face the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans.

Wisconsin (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten) is feeling good after grinding out a 51-49 rockfight against Penn State on Saturday. This defensive struggled was tied in the final minute of action before a Tyler Wahl layup with 31 seconds left pushed the Badgers ahead for the win. Steven Crowl led with 13 points and five assists.

Michigan State (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) got absolutely rocked on the road on Saturday when it was blown out by Rutgers 84-63. The Scarlet Knights shot 62% from the field and continuously piled on to their lead in the second half. Gabe Brown led the Spartans with 20 points and five rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

When: Tuesday, February 8th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan State -4.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Michigan State -4.5

The Spartans won the previous matchup between these two teams 86-74 on January 21. Coming off that disaster at Rutgers on Saturday, they’ll be motivated to turn things around against the Badgers. Lay it with Sparty.

