Justin Moore: Status of Villanova guard for game against St. John’s on Tuesday

Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore is dealing with an ankle sprain and is officially listed as a game-time decision when for tonight’s road matchup against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. He sat out of Saturday’s 85-74 home victory over UConn.

Prior to Saturday, the junior out of Fort Washington, MD, had played in every game and played an integral role in building the Wildcats to near the top of the Big East standings. Through 22 starts throughout the year, Moore has averaged 15.1 points and five rebounds per game. He didn’t practice on Monday and head coach Jay Wright told the media that the status of both him and fellow veteran Collin Gillespie will come down to how they’re feeling come game time.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Villanova is listed as a four-point favorite. The line opened with the Wildcats as a six-point favorite. The total sits at 142.5.