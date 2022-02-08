Collin Gillespie: Status of Villanova guard for game against St. John’s on Tuesday

Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie is dealing with an ankle sprain and is officially listed as a game-time decision when for tonight’s road matchup against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. He sustained the injury during last Saturday’s 85-74 home victory over UConn.

The super senior from Warminster, PA, had played in every game and played an integral role in building the Wildcats to near the top of the Big East standings. Through 23 starts throughout the year, Gillespie has averaged 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He didn’t practice on Monday and head coach Jay Wright told the media that the status of both him and fellow veteran Justin Moore will come down to how they’re feeling come game time.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a four-point favorite. The line opened with the Wildcats as a six-point favorite, so there has been movement away from VU so far. The total sits at 142.5.