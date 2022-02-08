Zep Jasper: Status of Auburn guard for game against Arkansas on Tuesday

Auburn Tigers starting point guard Zep Jasper is dealing with a non-COVID related illness and is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s road matchup at Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. He sat out of Saturday’s close call against Georgia, where they escaped with a 74-72 victory.

Prior to Saturday, the College of Charleston transfer had started 22 games for the Tigers and played an important role in the team climbing to its current status as the No. 1 team in the country. Jasper has averaged five points and 2.5 assists per game this year. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said on Monday that the senior guard is feeling better and that if he’s ready to go, he’ll suit up. We should get more clarity as the game approaches.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a two-point favorite. The line opened with Auburn as a 2.5-point favorite. The total sits at 150.5.