Posh Alexander: Status of St. John’s guard for game against Villanova on Tuesday

St. John’s guard Posh Alexander is dealing with an ankle injury and is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s home battle against Villanova at Madison Square Garden. He sustained the injury during Saturday’s 75-72 victory over Butler.

The sophomore from Brooklyn has played a major role as a regular starter for the Red Storm this season as they try to get back into the conversation for an NCAA Tournament berth. Through 21 games this year, he has averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was confirmed to be day-to-day on Sunday and the Red Storm are certainly hopeful that he can play. This especially rings true considering that Villanova guards Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore are also dealing with ankle injuries.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Storm are listed as a four-point underdog. The line opened with St. John’s as a 5.5-point underdog. The total sits at 142.5.