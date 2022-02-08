How the public is betting Super Bowl MVP heading into game week

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th with the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC.

While it is the biggest game of the year, one player will be selected as the Super Bowl MVP. That player used to be able to say “I’m going to Disney World!” in celebratory fashion although they didn’t have the MVP parade in 2021 due to the pandemic. Regardless of getting to hang out with Mickey Mouse and friends, the Super Bowl MVP will be forever immortalized on football’s biggest stage.

The player with the best odds to win this year’s Super Bowl MVP is quarterback Matthew Stafford at +100. In the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns. He has at least 337 passing yards in each of his last two games and he will look to pick apart the Bengals' defense.

The best option for the Bengals is quarterback Joe Burrow with +225 odds. With the defensive front that the Rams will deploy, it will be hard to run the ball for the Bengals. This will cause Joe Cool to air out the ball and rely on his highly talented trio of wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

One intriguing option would be defensive end, Aaron Donald, for the Rams. Remember how I said that it will be tough for Cincy to run the ball? Well, Burrow is going to struggle to stay upright with Donald hunting him every play. The Bengals' offensive line is poor at best and Donald should be foaming at the mouth for this matchup.

The MVP in four of the last five Super Bowls has been a quarterback with the outsider being wide receiver Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 53. Von Miller was the last to win as a defensive player in Super Bowl 50. In fact, a quarterback, wide receiver or linebacker has won Super Bowl MVP in every game since Super Bowl 37.

Here’s a look at betting splits for MVP in Super Bowl 56 featuring the Bengals and Rams heading into game week.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Who is the public betting on this year?

Super Bowl MVP, betting splits Handle Rank Player Odds % of Handle % of Bets Handle Rank Player Odds % of Handle % of Bets 1 Joe Burrow +225 22% 15% 2 Aaron Donald +1600 21% 18% 3 Cooper Kupp +600 14% 13% 4 Matthew Stafford +100 7% 5% 5 Evan McPherson +15000 7% 6% 6 Ja'Marr Chase +1800 5% 7% 7 Odell Beckham Jr. +2800 5% 6% 8 Joe Mixon +4500 4% 4% 9 Von Miller +4500 4% 5% 10 Jalen Ramsey +10000 3% 4% Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

