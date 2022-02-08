What films are the 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Picture?

The 2022 Academy Awards aren’t until the end of March, but the academy has released nominees for the ceremony. The Oscars are always a polarizing event for the cinematic community, but have evolved into a pretty big deal for bettors around the world. As a result, DraftKings Sportsbook has the hook up for all things Oscar odds heading into the 2022 awards. Let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Picture this year and some odds provided by DKSB.

The top contenders this year include The Power of the Dog, Belfast and West Side Story, which was directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg. The last time Spielberg directed a film that was nominated for Best Picture was back in 2012 for Lincoln. Last year, Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao, cleaned up and won Best Picture.

The Power of the Dog is the favorite to win Best Picture this year. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons and is based on the novel of the same name written by Thomas Savage.

2022 Oscar Nominees: Best Picture

The Power of the Dog (+100)

Belfast (+200)

West Side Story (+300)

Dune (+1000)

Licorice Pizza (+1200)

King Richard (+1600)

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Don’t Look Up

CODA