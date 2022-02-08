Who are the 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Actor?

It still feels weird living in a post-Leo Academy Award win world. That was back in 2015 when Leonardo DiCaprio won for The Revenant, though you could have made the case for him in 2013 with The Wolf of Wall Street. Anyway, enough with the mini-Leo rant. The 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Actor were announced on Tuesday morning for the 94th Academy Awards, which will take place at the end of March. Let’s look at the nominees with some odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last year, we saw a familiar face win perhaps his last Oscar. At the age of 83, Sir Anthony Hopkins took home Best Actor for his performance in The Father. This time around, we could see an even more familiar face take home his first Academy Award for Best Actor. Will Smith is the betting favorite to win for his portrayal of Serena and Venus’ father, Richard Williams, in King Richard. It’s the first time Smith is nominated for the award since 2006 in The Pursuit of Happiness. Below is the full list of nominees for 2022.

2022 Oscar Nominees: Best Actor

Will Smith — King Richard (-330)

Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog (+350)

Andrew Garfield — tick, tick...BOOM! (+400)

Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth (+1800)

Javier Bardem — Being the Ricardos (+200)