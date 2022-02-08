Who are the 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Actress?

There are plenty of heavy-hitters among the nominees for Best Actress for the 94th Academy Awards at the end of March. There’s a completely different list of women from last year’s awards, but no one you haven’t heard of before. Let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Actress for the Oscars in 2022 and some odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

First, let’s go over what happened last year. The impeccable Frances McDormand took home her third Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Fern in Nomadland, one shy of Katharine Hepburn’s record of four.

This year, there are three clear favorites who all have a good shot at winning. Nicole Kidman is going for her second Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Kristen Stewart is nominated for the first time for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer. Let’s take a look at all the nominees and the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Oscar Nominees: Best Actress

Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos (+125)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) +2000

Kristen Stewart — Spencer (+300)

Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye (+650)

Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter (+700)