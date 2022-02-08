Who are the 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Director?

We may not even need to go too much in-depth on the nominees for Best Director in 2022. It may not really matter given who is expected to win. Either way, we’ve seen crazy things happen at the Academy Awards. Let’s take a look at the nominees for Best Director for the Oscars at the end of March. We’ll also look at some initial odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Before we get into that, let’s take a look at who won last year and what to expect this year. In 2021, it was a historic awards for Chloe Zhao, who became just the second woman to win Best Director for Nomadland, which cleaned up. She joined Kathryn Bigelow, who won back in 2009 for Hurt Locker, but we all know she really should have won in 1991 for Point Break. Anyway, I digress.

In 2022, Steven Spielberg is back on the nominee card for his work on West Side Story. It’s the first time Spielberg is nominated for Best Director since Lincoln in 2012. The only name you really need to know is Jane Campion, who should become the third woman to win Best Director in a landslide. Let’s take a look at the nominees and some initial odds.

2022 Oscar Nominees: Best Director

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (-600)

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story (+700)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (+700)

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (+1400)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car (+2500)