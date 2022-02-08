Odds to win Best Picture at 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards are set for March 27 and we’ve got the nominees for Best Picture. Last year, Nomadland cleaned up and won the award with director Chloe Zhao becoming the second woman to win Best Director. This time around, we’re seeing the potential for another landslide for one particular picture, also directed by a woman. Let’s take a look at the initial odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win Best Picture.

In terms of odds prior to the nominee announcement on Tuesday morning, there are three clear films with a legit shot at winning this year. If we take a look over at Best Director odds, Jane Campion is expected to win by a mile for The Power of the Dog. Thus, why the film is the favorite ahead of Belfast and West Side Story. A few more high-profile pictures come in behind those three with Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, and Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Both have been nominated but have never won Best Director.

2022 Oscar odds: Best Picture

The Power of the Dog +100

Belfast +200

West Side Story +300

Dune +1000

Licorice Pizza +1200

King Richard +1600

CODA +2000

Drive My Car N/A

Nightmare Alley +3500

