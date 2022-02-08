Pick against the spread, over/under for Marquette-UConn on Tuesday

The Marquette Golden Eagles have gotten on an 8-1 run to claw their way to third place in the Big East and will look to avenge their loss in December to a UConn Huskies team that enters Tuesday on a two game losing streak.

Marquette Golden Eagles at Connecticut Huskies (-6.5, 142)

A lot has changed since UConn’s 78-70 road win against Marquette in December but the Huskies’ edge on the glass should remain a constant.

UConn is 17th in the country in rebound rate while Marquette ranks 277th in this category and the Huskies should be able to put-rebound Marquette by more than the 30 to 29 margin they did in the first matchup.

Marquette also has overall not been efficient on offense, ranking 151s the country in points scored on a per possession basis while UConn rates 32nd in this category.

The Huskies are third in the country in percentage of shots that they block on defense with Adama Sanogo and Isaiah Whaley being the only pair of teammates in the country with at least two blocks per game each.

With UConn having held their opponent to fewer than 60 points in four of their last six games, the Huskies will use rebounding and tough defense to win and cover on Tuesday.

The Play: UConn Spread -6.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.