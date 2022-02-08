Odds to win Best Actor at 2022 Oscars

Is this the year for Will Smith? Twice nominated previously for a Best Actor Oscar (Ali in 2002 and The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007), Smith is considered the heavy favorite to take home the award this year, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, for his portrayal of Serena and Venus’ father, Richard Williams. However, let’s not off Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield just yet.

If you’re looking for value in this lot, Garfield is probably the best bet, following his energetic, screen-swallowing performance as the playwright Jonathan Larson.

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

2022 Oscar Odds: Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard) -330

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) +350

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!) +400

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) +1800

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) +2000

