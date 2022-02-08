Odds to win Best Actress at 2022 Oscars

At the outset, Best Actress is one of the most competitive categories at the 2022 Academy Awards. Previous Oscar winners such as Nicole Kidman and Lady Gaga are atop the odds list according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but this field is filled with legitimate contenders.

It wasn’t that long ago when this category seemed to be a contest between Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana and Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Bakker. But Kidman and Gaga have come on strong of late and turned Stewart and Kidman into good betting values.

Here are the nominees for Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) +650

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) +700

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) +125

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) +2000

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) +300