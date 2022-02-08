Odds to win Best Director at 2022 Oscars

Jane Campion. That’s it. That’s the article. She is the heavy favorite to win Best Director at the 2022 Oscars for her masterful work, The Power of the Dog. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has her listed with -600 odds, far ahead of Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Branagh.

If you’re looking for a value bet, pick a different category. Campion, previously nominated in this category in 1994 for The Piano, she has turned this into a one-horse race for her searing slow burn about addiction, sexuality and vulnerability in the Old West.

2022 Oscar odds: Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza +1400

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast +700

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog -600

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car +2500

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story +700

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.