Who are the 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Supporting Actor?

With the 94th Academy Awards ceremony coming on March 27th, one of the most watched categories will be a mixture of youth and experience for Best Supporting Actor, including a previous winner of the award.

Here is the list of nominees for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards:

Ciaran Hinds: Belfast

Troy Kotsur: Coda

Jesse Plemons: The Power of The Dog

JK Simmons: Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-Mcphee: The Power of the Dog

This category boasts four Academy Award nomination newcomers with JK Simmons, who won this award in 2015 for his role as an autocratic music teacher in Whiplash, standing as the lone veteran. He’s nominated this year for his portrayal of William Frawley (aka, Fred Mertz). But Kodi Smit-Mcphee might be the early favorite here. The 25-year-old’s most famous movie role before now was probably as Nightcrawler in a handful of X-Men films. But he has been cleaning up at the critics awards for his turn as a quiet, effeminate but resentful son in the early 20th-Century West.