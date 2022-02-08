How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 24

As the English Premier League heads into Matchday 24 after a break for the FIFA window, Manchester City is still the clear frontrunner to win the league as they’re nine points clear of second-place Liverpool. City just rode a 12-match winning streak until it was snapped by Southampton with a 1-1 draw in their last contest, but the league leaders will look to bounce back against Brentford this week.

Chelsea and Liverpool are still in a tight race for second place, with the Reds at 48 points and the Blues just one point behind them at 47. Manchester United rounds out the top four with 38 points after a big turnaround over the last handful of weeks.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The most notable match of the week could be Liverpool playing host to 10th-place Leicester City, who are looking to snap a two-match winless skid. Leicester most recently turned in a 1-1 draw against Brighton, while Liverpool is unbeaten in three after knocking off Crystal Palace with a 3-1 final score.

After suffering a slew of injuries, players are starting to come back for Leicester City, although they’ll still be without a handful of players including Jamie Vardy (hamstring) as they look to get a positive result against the Reds. This match will kick off on Thursday, February 10th at 2:45 p.m. ET. Liverpool is heavily favored to win, with moneyline odds at -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Leicester is +950 to win while a draw comes in at +550.

Manchester United will look to keep their good run of form going as they take on 12th-place Southampton at Old Trafford. Man U have only lost one match in their last ten, logging six wins and three draws in that stretch. Incidentally, that timespan begins immediately after they sacked previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær back on November 21. Ralf Rangnick has been the interim coach ever since December 3, while club legend Michael Carrick acted as caretaker for a short period before Rangnick was appointed.

The Red Devils will look to continue their ascension up the table after falling as low as eighth before the coaching change. They’re favored to win with odds at -190, while Southampton is set at +500 and a draw is +340.

EPL Matchday 24 schedule

Tuesday, February 8

Newcastle United v. Everton, 2:45 p.m. ET — Peacock

West Ham United v. Watford, 2:45 p.m. ET — Peacock

Burnley v. Manchester United, 3 p.m. ET — USA, Universo

Wednesday, February 9

Manchester City v. Brentford, 2:45 p.m. ET — Peacock

Norwich City v. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m. ET — Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur v. Southampton, 2:45 p.m. ET — USA, Universo

Aston Villa v. Leeds United, 3 p.m. ET — Peacock

Thursday, February 10

Liverpool v. Leicester City, 2:45 p.m. ET — USA, Universo

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m. ET — Peacock