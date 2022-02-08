College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, February 8th

We have a robust slate on tap for college basketball slate for tonight with 12 ranked teams taking the floor. Some of these teams are dealing with injuries to key players and their statuses remain up in the air as we inch closer to tip-off.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, February 8th in some key major-conference matchups. We’ll also do the best we can to update these as game times get closer, as so many of these issues are game-time decisions that will make a big difference not only to the winner, but the winning bets as well.

No. 1 Auburn vs. Arkansas

Auburn: Zep Jasper, questionable (non-COVID illness)

No. 15 Villanova vs. St. John’s

Villanova: Justin Moore, game-time decision (ankle)

Villanova: Collin Gillespie, game-time decision (ankle)

Villanova: Nnanna Njoku, game-time decision (illness)

St. John’s: Posh Alexander, questionable (ankle)

No. 13 UCLA vs. Stanford

UCLA: Jaylen Clark, questionable (concussion)

Stanford: Noah Taitz, questionable (lower leg)