Report: Pacers trade Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb to Kings for package including Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers traded Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday on Tuesday afternoon to the Sacramento Kings for second-year point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also adds that the Pacers are including a 2027 second-round pick in the deal to the Kings. This the second major trade that we saw come down on Tuesday, with the first being C.J. McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

It is no surprise to see the Kings go after Sabonis as they expressed interest in the big man, dating back to last month, per Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. However, at the time, it was reported that the Pacers’ asking price was higher than what teams were willing to give up for Sabonis or center Myles Turner.

This is the second major trade that the Pacers have made over the last few days as they also traded Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Despite Indiana losing an All-Star caliber big man, they received a potential franchise point guard in Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings made it seem that he was off the table, along with De’Aaron Fox, but decided to pull the trigger on this deal.

Haliburton is having an outstanding second season in the Association and will be playing in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star weekend. This season, he’s averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. The former Iowa State point guard is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.