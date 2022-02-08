Report: Bradley Beal to undergo season-ending wrist surgery

Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal will undergo season-ending wrist surgery, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Beal has been sidelined since the end of January due to a left wrist injury that will require surgery. It’s a torn ligament, so that means Beal likely won’t be back until next season. This puts a bit of a snag in any potential NBA Trade Deadline deal involving Beal.

With Beal sidelined the rest of the season, it’ll be tough for the Wizards to make the play-in tournament. Washington is right on the edge of the line at 24-29 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference entering play Tuesday. The Wizards are also competing with some tough teams for the 7-10 seeds: the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. At this point, we could see the Wizards sell off some expiring contracts before the deadline, which is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Some of those players on expiring deals include Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday. Washington also has plenty of movable contracts in the form of Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Even Beal could feasibly get moved at $34 million on his contract this season with a player option for 2022-23. Problem is the option. So really, nobody will give up assets for Beal at this point.