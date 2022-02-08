NFL Network catches Bengals wide receivers zooming by on scooters [Video]

The Cincinnati Bengals touched down in Los Angeles this afternoon and will spend the rest of the week prepping for the game of their lives this Sunday in Super Bowl 56.

James Palmer of the NFL Network was posted up outside of what appears to be the teammate hotel and, oh, there goes Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on scooters.

The power of live television everyone.

There’s multiple things about this short clip that makes it hilarious. First off, the wide receiver duo blow right past a stop sign. They just go right through it. You can see Chase looking back at what appears to be a car honking at them before continuing on with their venture.

Second, NFL Network analyst and former head coach Steve Mariucci was absolutely not having any of this. He exclaims “get off the scooters” with the fervor of a dad telling the neighborhood kids to get off his lawn and that could be felt in this short clip. To him, it’s sacrilege that two of the Bengals top playmakers are out riding scooters ahead of the biggest games of their careers.

We’ll see if there’s any more scooter-related shenanigans from the Bengals’ camp in the coming days.