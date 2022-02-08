Steve Nash doesn’t think Nets roster will change before deadline

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash probably doesn’t pay much attention to trade rumors. On Tuesday night prior the Nets’ matchup with the Boston Celtics, Nash told reporters he believes the roster will be the same following the NBA Trade Deadline, which is this Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Of course, this would mean Nash doesn’t think James Harden will be traded before the deadline. There have been plenty of reports saying Harden is unhappy in Brooklyn, though he’s shot those down to the media. Rumors are rumors. We also know that Harden has done this type of thing before in Houston. Granted, that was in a pretty awful situation. Still, Harden can be viewed as a diva at times and the fact rumors are swirling like this isn’t good.

To make matters worse, the Nets have lost eight games in a row and have dropped to 7th place in the Eastern Conference at 29-24. If the season ended today, the Nets would be fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. A lot of this has to do with Kyrie Irving being a part-time player and Kevin Durant being out with a knee injury. Harden has also been dealing with a “hamstring” injury and has been out.

You’ve got to think there’s some truth to the rumors surrounding Harden. This isn’t what he signed up for. He wanted to join the Nets, win a title, and walk off into the sunset. Now that the team has faced a ton of adversity, Harden wants out and wants to go chase a title elsewhere. It could have something to do with Irving’s lack of vaccination and inability to play at home. It certainly isn’t KD’s fault. Durant was playing at an MVP level before his injury. Perhaps the Nets have convince Harden to weather this storm and once Durant returns, everything will be OK.