Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WM Phoenix Open

What is unquestionably the loudest venue in professional golf takes center stage this week, as the 2022 WM Phoenix Open comes back to TPC Scottsdale.

A year ago, Brooks Koepka won the tournament by one shot over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as a big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1200). The defending champ Koepka is far back on the odds board, checking in at +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary 16th hole.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are:

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler

Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele