Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WM Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open tees off at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday from the TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Bo Hoag of the United States plays his shot on the 16th tee during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

What is unquestionably the loudest venue in professional golf takes center stage this week, as the 2022 WM Phoenix Open comes back to TPC Scottsdale.

A year ago, Brooks Koepka won the tournament by one shot over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as a big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1200). The defending champ Koepka is far back on the odds board, checking in at +3500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary 16th hole.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are:

Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler
Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele

WM Open Round 1 Tee Times

10:15 AM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Brian Harman Adam Schenk
10:15 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Henrik Norlander Matthew NeSmith
10:26 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Russell Knox Tyler McCumber
10:26 AM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Chris Kirk Wyndham Clark
10:37 AM Tee #1 Kevin Streelman Chesson Hadley Nick Watney
10:37 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Emiliano Grillo Roger Sloan
10:48 AM Tee #1 Garrick Higgo Nate Lashley Jimmy Walker
10:48 AM Tee #10 Abraham Ancer Brooks Koepka Gary Woodland
10:59 AM Tee #1 Matt Jones Adam Long Luke Donald
10:59 AM Tee #10 Viktor Hovland Jordan Spieth Xander Schauffele
11:10 AM Tee #1 Robert Streb Charles Howell III Louis Oosthuizen
11:10 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Sam Burns Max Homa
11:21 AM Tee #1 Cam Davis Carlos Ortiz Sebastián Muñoz
11:21 AM Tee #10 Seamus Power Lucas Glover K.H. Lee
11:32 AM Tee #1 Corey Conners Martin Trainer Kevin Tway
11:32 AM Tee #10 Graeme McDowell Francesco Molinari Matt Kuchar
11:43 AM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Dylan Frittelli Wesley Bryan
11:43 AM Tee #10 Lucas Herbert Daniel Berger Charley Hoffman
11:54 AM Tee #1 Russell Henley Rory Sabbatini Brandon Hagy
11:54 AM Tee #10 Kyle Stanley Anirban Lahiri Hank Lebioda
12:05 PM Tee #1 Ryan Moore Peter Malnati Kramer Hickok
12:05 PM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Craig Hocknull Austin Eckroat
2:40 PM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Danny Lee Patrick Rodgers
2:40 PM Tee #10 Alex Noren Denny McCarthy Harry Higgs
2:51 PM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Sepp Straka Doug Ghim
2:51 PM Tee #10 James Hahn Seung-Yul Noh Mito Pereira
3:02 PM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Matt Fitzpatrick Matt Wallace
3:02 PM Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Jonathan Byrd Kelly Kraft
3:13 PM Tee #1 Hideki Matsuyama Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas
3:13 PM Tee #10 Tyler Duncan Chez Reavie Brandt Snedeker
3:24 PM Tee #1 Jon Rahm Webb Simpson Rickie Fowler
3:24 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen J.T. Poston Keith Mitchell
3:35 PM Tee #1 Luke List Adam Scott Harold Varner III
3:35 PM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Kevin Chappell William McGirt
3:46 PM Tee #1 Tony Finau Branden Grace Michael Thompson
3:46 PM Tee #10 Martin Laird C.T. Pan Patton Kizzire
3:57 PM Tee #1 Harris English Si Woo Kim Bubba Watson
3:57 PM Tee #10 Talor Gooch Brendon Todd Zach Johnson
4:08 PM Tee #1 Stewart Cink Brian Gay Scottie Scheffler
4:08 PM Tee #10 Kevin Kisner Billy Horschel Sung Kang
4:19 PM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Scott Stallings Sam Ryder
4:19 PM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Brian Stuard Bill Haas
4:30 PM Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Ben Silverman Preston Summerhays
4:30 PM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Jeffrey Kang Étienne Papineau

