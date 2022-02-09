Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WM Phoenix Open

What is unquestionably the loudest venue in professional golf takes center stage this week, as the 2022 WM Phoenix Open comes back to TPC Scottsdale.
A year ago, Brooks Koepka won the tournament by one shot over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Xander Schauffele. This year, Jon Rahm (+600) enters as a big favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Justin Thomas (+1000) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1200). The defending champ Koepka is far back on the odds board, checking in at +3500.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 10:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player, as well as special camera angles for the legendary 16th hole.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are:
Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler
Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland
Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele
WM Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Golfer
|10:15 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Brian Harman
|Adam Schenk
|10:15 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Henrik Norlander
|Matthew NeSmith
|10:26 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Russell Knox
|Tyler McCumber
|10:26 AM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Chris Kirk
|Wyndham Clark
|10:37 AM
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|10:37 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Emiliano Grillo
|Roger Sloan
|10:48 AM
|Tee #1
|Garrick Higgo
|Nate Lashley
|Jimmy Walker
|10:48 AM
|Tee #10
|Abraham Ancer
|Brooks Koepka
|Gary Woodland
|10:59 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Adam Long
|Luke Donald
|10:59 AM
|Tee #10
|Viktor Hovland
|Jordan Spieth
|Xander Schauffele
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|Charles Howell III
|Louis Oosthuizen
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Tom Hoge
|Sam Burns
|Max Homa
|11:21 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Carlos Ortiz
|Sebastián Muñoz
|11:21 AM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Lucas Glover
|K.H. Lee
|11:32 AM
|Tee #1
|Corey Conners
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|11:32 AM
|Tee #10
|Graeme McDowell
|Francesco Molinari
|Matt Kuchar
|11:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Dylan Frittelli
|Wesley Bryan
|11:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Daniel Berger
|Charley Hoffman
|11:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Rory Sabbatini
|Brandon Hagy
|11:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Anirban Lahiri
|Hank Lebioda
|12:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Peter Malnati
|Kramer Hickok
|12:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Craig Hocknull
|Austin Eckroat
|2:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Hadwin
|Danny Lee
|Patrick Rodgers
|2:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Alex Noren
|Denny McCarthy
|Harry Higgs
|2:51 PM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Sepp Straka
|Doug Ghim
|2:51 PM
|Tee #10
|James Hahn
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Mito Pereira
|3:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt Wallace
|3:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kelly Kraft
|3:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Patrick Cantlay
|Justin Thomas
|3:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|Chez Reavie
|Brandt Snedeker
|3:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Webb Simpson
|Rickie Fowler
|3:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|J.T. Poston
|Keith Mitchell
|3:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Luke List
|Adam Scott
|Harold Varner III
|3:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Kevin Chappell
|William McGirt
|3:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Branden Grace
|Michael Thompson
|3:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|3:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Harris English
|Si Woo Kim
|Bubba Watson
|3:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Talor Gooch
|Brendon Todd
|Zach Johnson
|4:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Brian Gay
|Scottie Scheffler
|4:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Billy Horschel
|Sung Kang
|4:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Ryder
|4:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|Bill Haas
|4:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ben Silverman
|Preston Summerhays
|4:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Jeffrey Kang
|Étienne Papineau