Report: Jazz deal Joe Ingles, acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Juancho Hernangomez in three-team trade

The Utah Jazz are trading Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz will get Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in the trade, while the Spurs add Tomas Satoransky. This further bolsters Utah’s rotation for the postseason, even if it means parting with Ingles.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

Fantasy basketball impact

Ingles is out for the season with an ACL injury, so Utah gets back some rotation players it can use for the playoff run. San Antonio gets an expiring deal in Satoransky and moves Hernangomez’s deal. The Trail Blazers get a versatile player for next season in Ingles and a second-round pick, assuming they retain the forward in free agency.

Look for both Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez to be pivotal pieces in Utah’s rotation. They’ll have value play potential in DFS contests all season.

Betting impact

Utah will likely see its title odds rise a bit, while the Spurs and Trail Blazers remain destined for the lottery.