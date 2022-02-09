Are there any COVID-19 restrictions for Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in LA?

Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will take place Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. This is the second consecutive Super Bowl where the host city’s team is in the game. The Rams will be making their second trip to the game under Sean McVay, while this is Zac Taylor’s first Super Bowl as a head coach.

SoFi Stadium has a capacity of just over 70,000, and Los Angeles county officials expect a sold-out crowd despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite rising case rates across the world due to the Omicron variant, the event is expected to go as planned.

Is there a vaccination requirement for Super Bowl 56? Do fans need to be tested before the game?

SoFi Stadium has required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for fans above the age of 5. This has been in place since mid-December and will still in place for the Super Bowl.

Are masks mandatory?

California has extended its indoor mask mandate through February 15 and while SoFi Stadium is technically an outdoor venue (remember the weather delay in Week 4 between the Chargers and Raiders), there is a mask mandate in place for outdoor events with more than 10,000 people. The Super Bowl qualifies as that, although we’ll see how strictly this mandate is enforced. Officials are encouraging masks.