Everything you need to know for Super Bowl squares contests

The 2022 Super Bowl is fast approaching as we move through game week. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are back at practice this week in preparation for Sunday’s game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, and the game will air on NBC. It is taking place at the Rams’ home stadium, SoFi Field in Inglewood, California, although the Rams will be the road team for the game.

The Rams are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018 when they lost Super Bowl 53 to the New England Patriots by a final score of 13-3. They traded for Matthew Stafford last offseason and added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to create a behemoth with Super Bowl or bust expectations.

The Bengals are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989. That year, they lost Super Bowl 23 to the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 20-16. Joe Burrow has emerged in just his second year as a tour de force, and the addition of his college teammate Ja’Marr Chase has turned them into a must-watch team.

Plenty of Americans will be watching Super Bowl 56 this weekend, but most will not have a vested interest in the winner. There’s plenty of Rams and Bengals fans in the world, but most viewers on Sunday will either be fans of another team, or not even really football fans. If you’re watch the game and looking for a rotting interest, DraftKings Sportsbook will be offering a free Squares game where you’ll have an opportunity to win a chunk of the $75,000 in prizes available.

Here’s a simple way to play squares if you want to add some intrigue to your Super Bowl party this year.

1. Create betting grid

A 10-by-10 grid with 100 squares is set up. If you don’t want to manually create a grid, you can print one out via sites like PrintYourBrackets.com.

2. Participants

The DraftKings contest will feature plenty of people taking part. If you want to play for fun amongst your friends, you can have people at Super Bowl party pick their squares. They pick a random square and you have people pick them until the grid is full.

3. Assign numbers

The contest involves assigning digits 0-9 to the top row and left column of the grid. You can draw them from a hat or use a random number generator. This creates an intersection of two numbers for determining who wins.

4. Determining winners

Winners are usually based on the score at the end of each quarter. For example, if the Rams lead the Bengals 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Super Bowl square participant whose square intersects with “4” for the Rams and “0” for the Bengals would win for that quarter. You go through each of the four quarters, and potentially overtime to figure out winners.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.