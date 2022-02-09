How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the February 9th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

We’re now less than a month until the Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando and are bound to rev up the build. For tonight, we’ll get a world title match on the card.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page has been itching for a new challenger and he’s certainly gotten one over the past several weeks in Lance Archer. For tonight’s show, Page will put his title on the line against Archer in a Texas Death Match. It’s curious to do a title match of this caliber just weeks away from Revolution, so we’ll see how this turns out.

This year’s Revolution ppv will once again feature a Face of the Revolution ladder match where the winner will become the No. 1 contender for the TNT Championship. Tonight will be the first qualifying match as Isiah Kassidy of Private Party will go one-on-one with a new free agent signee for the company. Tony Khan teased this mystery opponent over the weekend as someone walking through the “forbidden door”. Some have speculated that it will be Keith Lee, whose 90-day no compete clause just expired after being released by the WWE late last year. We’ll find out who it is tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get the fallout from MJF defeating CM Punk in Chicago last week and the Inner Circle will have a team meeting.