Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, February 9

We have a small six-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Fred VanVleet over 7.5 assists (-105)

VanVleet has been playing at an All-Star level this season for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old point guard is one of the main playmakers for the Raptors and has played a large part in their success this season.

He’ll look to keep it up against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who give up the second-most assists to point guards this season (9.32 per game). The last time Toronto played OKC, VanVleet recorded 19 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in 39 minutes. He has plenty of talented players around him, which should make this task easy. VanVleet has gone over 7.5 assists in seven out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games.

Evan Mobley over 14.5 points (-110)

The rookie center out of USC has struggled on offense the last couple of games, but he’ll get a chance to change that tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. In the Cavaliers’ first meeting against the Spurs, Mobley had 15 points and six rebounds in 39 minutes.

The young center has been one of the best rookies in the league and has helped to solidify that frontcourt with Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markannen (when healthy). Mobley has scored more than 14.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 home games.

Mike Conley over 3.5 rebounds (+105)

For our last player prop bet, we are going to take a look at Mike Conley’s rebounding prop, which is sitting at plus-money. The veteran point guard does a little bit of everything for the Jazz, alongside Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. In their first two games against Golden State, Conley is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game.

However, he has only gone over this number in four out of his last 10 games, but he’s had at least four other games with at least three rebounds. At +105, it’s not a bad play against the Warriors, who allow 6.4 rebounds per game to point guards this season.

