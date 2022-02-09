NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, February 9

There are a handful of games being played tonight around the NBA, tipping off around 7:00 p.m. ET with the Spurs vs. Cavaliers, wrapping up with the last three games all starting at 10:00 p.m. While there aren’t as many games as some other nights, there will still be plenty of players to pick from when crafting your perfect DFS lineup at DraftKings.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,900

Mann has been seeing more involvement on the floor for the Thunder, averaging 32.8 minutes per game through his last five outings. He’s dropped double-digit points in all but one of those outings, and has hit over 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in that stretch. That includes an off game where he went 1-9, but that was preceded by an impressive 6-8 three-point shooting performance against the Mavericks. He’s brought in over 20 fantasy points in four of his last five games, and should be a real contender as a value pick going forward for any DFS lineup.

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings, $4,200

This isn’t the first time Metu has shown up on the value picks radar, and it most certainly won’t be the last. He’s been putting in solid performances off the bench, but his most recent game saw him bring in 28.5 fantasy points, and 34 minutes as he replaced Maurice Harkless, who left last night’s game with an ankle injury. Metu put up 14 points and grabbed eight boards against the Timberwolves, and he’ll hope to be given the opportunity to put in another performance like that in the second of a back-to-back against Minnesota.

Of course, the Kings just picked up Domantas Sabonis, so if he’s ready to go then he’ll likely get the start at power forward. But with Harkless listed as questionable with his ankle injury, Metu could see increased minutes again tonight.

Jared Butler, Utah Jazz, $3,100

If you’re looking for a steal straight out of the bargain bin, look no further than Jazz guard Jared Butler. With Joe Ingles’ season-ending injury, it’s opened up the door for someone to slot in and fill his spot for the next few months. It’s unclear who the go-to will be yet, but rookie Butler has been seeing some increased floor time as of late, playing an average of 20.2 minutes through his last six appearances.

He’s put in some decent outings recently, including a pair of 26.25 fantasy performances against the Raptors and the Suns. He played 23 and 29 minutes against the Nets and Nuggets, respectively, and has found himself being more involved in the rotation especially with Ingles out for the season. Keep an eye on Butler, who’s an absolute steal at $3,100 and can potentially bring in double-digit fantasy points on any given night.