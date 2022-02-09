Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Hornets on Wednesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, the Chicago Bulls will go on the road to play the Charlotte Hornets.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Bulls defeated the Hornets 133-119 at the United Center on Nov. 29. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 31 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists in the double-digit win.

The Bulls are favored by one-point according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236.5.

Bulls vs. Hornets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2.5

The Bulls are looking to snap their two-game losing streak heading into tonight’s game against Charlotte. Chicago is coming off a three-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Bulls have not played the best away from United Center this season with a 14-13 record.

The Bulls are 2-6 straight up in their last eight road contests, with their two wins coming against the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Billy Donovan’s crew is 4-2 against the spread in their last six games and 8-5-1 ATS when they’re the road favorite this season.

As for the Hornets, they have lost five straight games, including their last four home games. Charlotte is 1-5 ATS in their last six games and a disappointing 0-6 ATS in their last six home games. But they are 9-4 ATS this season as road underdogs, which is something to keep in mind.

Over/Under: Under 236.5

When these two teams played each other earlier this season, the total points scored were 252. The total has gone over in four out of the Bulls’ last five road games and in their last seven games. As for the Hornets, the total has gone under in five out of their last six games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.