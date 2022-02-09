Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Jazz on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN tonight, Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors will gear up to play Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Klay Thompson is out for Golden State, while Rudy Gobert continues to sit for Utah.

These two Western conference foes just played each other on Jan. 23, where the Warriors came away with a two-point win over the Jazz. Jordan Poole had 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3pt) and was one of the six Golden State players in double figures. Golden State currently leads the season series 2-0 against Utah. The Jazz are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5 points.

Warriors vs. Jazz, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2

The Warriors enter tonight’s contest on a nine-game winning streak after defeating the Thunder 110-98. Thompson led Golden State with 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3pt) and Curry had 18 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds.

During its latest win streak, Golden State has defeated its opponents by 10.7 points per game. The Warriors are 4-1 straight up in their last five road games and are 6-4 against the spread this season when listed as the road underdogs. But Golden State is 12-11-2 ATS on the road this season.

The Jazz have won three-straight games after they defeated the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night. Utah is averaging 115.3 points per game in their last three contests. Donovan Mitchell was the Jazz’s leading scorer in the last two games with 27 and 32 points. The Jazz are 4-11-1 ATS in their last 16 games and only 5-11 straight up over that same period. Utah is also 10-18 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

In the first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 239 and 186. The Warriors are 20-32-2 this season when it comes to overs and 10-15 on the road. The total has gone under in eight of the Jazz’s last 11 games and in their last five home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.