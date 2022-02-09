Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-34) will play host to the Los Angeles Lakers (26-29) on Wednesday night at Moda Center. The Blazers are fresh off a big trade that saw CJ McCollum land with the Pelicans, opening a spot for Portland to slot in another guard next to Damian Lillard. The Blazers are in the midst of a six-game losing skid, which includes a 99-94 loss to the Lakers just a week ago. They’ll look to bounce back, snap the skid, and get a little revenge on their Los Angeles foes.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers favored by nine points on the road, priced at -435 on the moneyline. The Blazers come in with +330 odds, while the point total is set at 223.5.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -9 (-115)

Although the Lakers dropped their last result to the Bucks 131-116, there were silver linings as LeBron James dropped 27 points and eight assists while Anthony Davis put up 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Lakers finally starting to get back to full health and fire on all cylinders for a playoff push, and this is even before they’ve made any big moves ahead of the impending trade deadline. It’s a stark contrast in comparison to the Blazers, who just dealt out one of their best players in McCollum to the Pelicans, and have lost their last six straight games.

Of those previous six losses, only two of them were by single-digit margins. They lost to Milwaukee by 29, Orlando by 18, and also fell to the Bulls and the Thunder by 14 and 17, respectively. Things will most likely get worse before they get better for the Blazers as they figure out how to push forward without McCollum in the lineup. The Lakers will be looking to bounce back after a big loss to the Bucks, so expect LA to win and cover the spread at Moda Center tonight.

Over/Under: Over 223.5 (-110)

The Lakers have gone over the total in five of their last six games, and three of those totals were set higher than tonight’s contest. The Blazers are somewhat opposite, reaching over the total just twice in their last six. LA has averaged 116.0 points per game through its last three, while Portland is down near the bottom of the league with 98.7 through its last three games, which is a far cry from its season-long average of 107.6 points per game. At the same time, both teams are ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring defense, with Portland allowing 112.3 points per game and the Lakers just behind them with 112.6.

The Lakers will be hungry for a bounce-back win and will likely come out with some solid offense, especially if James and AD are playing. With relatively weak defenses from both sides, expect this game to go over the total.

