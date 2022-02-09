Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs will open up an eight-game road trip tonight against Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time these two squads played each other, the Cavs defeated the Spurs 114-109 on Jan. 15. All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored a game-high 32 points, to go along with eight assists, and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Murray casually put up 30 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists for San Antonio. The Cavs are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -6.5

The Spurs snapped their three-game losing streak last week with a 25-point blowout win over the Houston Rockets. San Antonio will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s game as they are only 1-4 straight up in their last five road games.

This season, the Spurs have a record of 9-16 on the road, which is not ideal for a team that is competing for the 10th spot in the West. San Antonio is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against teams from the East. The Spurs are also 12-8 ATS as road underdogs this season and surprisingly 14-11 ATS away from San Antonio.

The Cavaliers will hopefully have Darius Garland back in the lineup as he’s questionable with a back injury. However, Cleveland should have Caris LeVert on the floor, who they acquired from the Indiana Pacers last weekend. Cleveland has won two-straight and six consecutive games at home. The Cavs are averaging 101.5 points per game in their last six home games.

Cleveland is only 3-6 ATS in their last nine games, but 11-3 straight up in their last 14 games. But they are 9-6-1 ATS when listed as the road favorite this season, which should give you some confidence to back them on the spread.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

When the Cavs and Spurs played each other last month in San Antonio, the total points scored were 223. The Spurs have gone over 216.5 points in four out of their last five games. And when it comes to the Cavs, the total has gone under in six out of their last eight games.

