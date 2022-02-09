 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl weather: What the forecast calls for in Los Angeles — spoiler alert, it’s gonna be nice

We take a look ahead at this weekend’s weather report for Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

By TeddyRicketson
Event tents and stages at SoFi Stadium will worsen the scarcity of parking spaces for Super Bowl Sunday. Nearby home and business owners will open their property for parking but for a very steep price. Photographed at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

It’s really annoying having to write this article from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where we got five more inches of snow than was called for last week. But, surprise surprise the weather forecast for Los Angeles, California looks incredible and it’s got me looking at the weather report like Wolverine looks at the picture in his meme.

Super Bowl 56 comes to you live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game airing on NBC. Even though the Los Angeles Rams are playing in their home stadium, they are dubbed as the visiting team with the Cincinnati Bengals acting as the home team.

Yes, I realize that SoFi Stadium is a dome so the outdoor weather conditions shouldn’t affect the actual gameplay. SoFi Stadium did have a weather delay in the regular season because it was “too rainy” so that would be the only thing to keep track of. But no worries football fans, whether you are in the area for the game or watching from the comfort of your own home, Inglewood has a high of 82 degrees on Sunday.

