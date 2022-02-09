Who is competing, full field for 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open

One of the loudest events on the PGA Tour is this weekend, as 132 of the best golfers in the world head to TPC Scottsdale for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Last year Brooks Kopeka walked away with the title, but Jon Rahm enters this weekend as a big favorite with a +600 price at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas (+1000), Hideki Matsuyama (+1200), and Jordan Speith (+1600), and Xander Schauffele (+2000) are amongst the top 20 players in the world playing in the Greater Phoenix area this weekend.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open teeing off Thursday, February 10th.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Alex Noren

Andrew Putnam

Anirban Lahiri

Austin Eckroat

Beau Hossler

Ben Silverman

Bill Haas

Billy Horschel

Branden Grace

Brandon Hagy

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brendon Todd

Brian Gay

Brian Harman

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Brooks Koepka

Bubba Watson

C.T. Pan

Cam Davis

Carlos Ortiz

Charles Howell III

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Corey Conners

Craig Hocknull

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

Denny McCarthy

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Étienne Papineau

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Graeme McDowell

Hank Lebioda

Harold Varner III

Harris English

Harry Higgs

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

Jason Dufner

Jeffrey Kang

Jimmy Walker

Joel Dahmen

Jon Rahm

Jonathan Byrd

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Kraft

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Stanley

Louis Oosthuizen

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke Donald

Luke List

Martin Laird

Martin Trainer

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Max Homa

Michael Thompson

Mito Pereira

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Pat Perez

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

Preston Summerhays

Rickie Fowler

Robert Streb

Roger Sloan

Rory Sabbatini

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Moore

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sebastián Muñoz

Sepp Straka

Seung-Yul Noh

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sung Kang

Talor Gooch

Tom Hoge

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyler McCumber

Viktor Hovland

Webb Simpson

Wesley Bryan

William McGirt

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zach Johnson