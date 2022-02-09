Who is competing, full field for 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open

One of the loudest events on the PGA Tour is this weekend, as 132 of the best golfers in the world head to TPC Scottsdale for the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
Last year Brooks Kopeka walked away with the title, but Jon Rahm enters this weekend as a big favorite with a +600 price at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas (+1000), Hideki Matsuyama (+1200), and Jordan Speith (+1600), and Xander Schauffele (+2000) are amongst the top 20 players in the world playing in the Greater Phoenix area this weekend.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open teeing off Thursday, February 10th.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
Aaron Wise
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Adam Long
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Alex Noren
Andrew Putnam
Anirban Lahiri
Austin Eckroat
Beau Hossler
Ben Silverman
Bill Haas
Billy Horschel
Branden Grace
Brandon Hagy
Brandt Snedeker
Brendan Steele
Brendon Todd
Brian Gay
Brian Harman
Brian Stuard
Brice Garnett
Brooks Koepka
Bubba Watson
C.T. Pan
Cam Davis
Carlos Ortiz
Charles Howell III
Charley Hoffman
Chesson Hadley
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Corey Conners
Craig Hocknull
Daniel Berger
Danny Lee
Denny McCarthy
Doug Ghim
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Étienne Papineau
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Graeme McDowell
Hank Lebioda
Harold Varner III
Harris English
Harry Higgs
Henrik Norlander
Hideki Matsuyama
Hudson Swafford
J.T. Poston
James Hahn
Jason Dufner
Jeffrey Kang
Jimmy Walker
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jonathan Byrd
Jordan Spieth
Joseph Bramlett
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Chappell
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Kevin Tway
Kramer Hickok
Kyle Stanley
Louis Oosthuizen
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Luke Donald
Luke List
Martin Laird
Martin Trainer
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Jones
Matt Kuchar
Matt Wallace
Matthew NeSmith
Max Homa
Michael Thompson
Mito Pereira
Nate Lashley
Nick Taylor
Nick Watney
Pat Perez
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Rodgers
Patton Kizzire
Peter Malnati
Preston Summerhays
Rickie Fowler
Robert Streb
Roger Sloan
Rory Sabbatini
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Ryan Moore
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Seamus Power
Sebastián Muñoz
Sepp Straka
Seung-Yul Noh
Si Woo Kim
Stephan Jaeger
Stewart Cink
Sung Kang
Talor Gooch
Tom Hoge
Tony Finau
Troy Merritt
Tyler Duncan
Tyler McCumber
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Wesley Bryan
William McGirt
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
Zach Johnson