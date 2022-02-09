No. 9 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The ninth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders will look for a fourth consecutive victory when they head on the road for a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) is coming off a 60-53 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, and they rate inside the top 10 overall in KenPom. The Red Raiders are rated outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency, but they’re No. 2 on the defensive end. They could be without second-leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. and sixth-leading scorer Adonis Arms with injuries so check news reports prior to game time.

Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7 Big 12) lost three games in a row, and they’ve lost seven of their last eight games. The Sooners are barely rated inside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and they rate much better defensively than they do on the offensive end of the floor. Oklahoma is led by Tanner Groves, who averages 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -3

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Texas Tech -3

The injury concerns for the Red Raiders could be an issue, but there’s not a whole lot to love about Oklahoma right now as losing has become the norm for the Sooners at this point. Texas Tech should increase their winning streak and cover this number on Wednesday night.

