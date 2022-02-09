No. 19 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers will look to increase their winning streak to three games as they head on the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Tennessee (16-6, 7-3 SEC) won consecutive games, and they secured victories in five of their last six games. The Volunteers are rated inside the top 15 overall in KenPom, and their defense is rated the sixth-best in the country in adjusted efficiency. Tennessee will begin life without Olivier Nkamhoua, who could be out for the season with an ankle injury suffered in their last time out against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4 SEC) lost three of their last four games heading into Wednesday night. The Bulldogs are rated No. 43 overall in KenPom, and they are much better on the offensive end than defense according to adjusted efficiency ratings. Tolu Smith returned to the floor in a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday and is second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game in nine contests.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -1

Total: 136

The Pick

Under 136

The under is a solid play on Wednesday night with the combination of Tennessee having one of the top defenses in the country and how much Mississippi State likes to slow things down. The Bulldogs rank No. 272 in possessions per game, so there’s a lot to like about the under.

