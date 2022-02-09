No. 10 Baylor vs. Kansas State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 10th-ranked Baylor Bears are coming off a blowout loss over the weekend as they head on the road for a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday night.

Baylor (19-4, 7-3 Big 12) suffered a 24-point loss on the road to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday for their second defeat in three games. The Bears rate sixth overall in KenPom, and they’re inside the top 20 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Leading scorer LJ Cryer missed the last three games with a foot injury and could be held out again.

Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12) will go for their third consecutive victory, following a three-game losing skid. The Wildcats are rated outside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and their adjusted offensive efficiency is barely inside the top 100. Kansas State’s top scorer is Nijel Pack, who is putting up 17 points per game.

How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

TV: BIG12 | ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -6

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Baylor -6

The Bears are too good of a team to lose three of four games, so are a great bet even as they play their second straight road game without their leading scorer. Without Cryer Baylor is still more than six points better than Kansas State, especially when they’re coming off an embarrassing performance.

