No. 25 Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Xavier Musketeers are coming off a tough loss over the weekend as they get set to head out on the road to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night.

Xavier (16-6, 6-5 Big East) lost to the DePaul Blue Demons at home on Saturday. The Musketeers are rated No. 26 in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are slightly outside the top 40 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They are led by Jack Nunge, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Seton Hall (14-7, 5-6 Big East) followed a two-game losing streak with winning consecutive games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup. The Pirates are rated inside the top 40 overall in KenPom, and their defense is rated far better than their offense in adjusted efficiency. Seton Hall’s second-leading scorer Bryce Aiken missed five straight games in concussion protocol and could be set to return.

How to watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Seton Hall -4

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Xavier +4

The Musketeers should be fired up and focused on getting the job done after such a poor performance, losing to a DePaul team that had one conference win heading into that matchup. Xavier will give their best effort and play better than oddsmakers project.

