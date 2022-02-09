No. 16 Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes will head on the road looking for their fifth win in the last six games against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday night.

Ohio State (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) is coming off a 15-point win at home over the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon after their previous matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes was postponed due to travel issues thanks to the weather. The Buckeyes are rated sixth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but their defense is outside the top 100. E.J. Liddell leads the team in points (19.9), rebounds (7.7) and blocks (2.6) per game.

Rutgers (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) is coming off a huge win as they blew out the Michigan State Spartans at home on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are just outside the top 50 in adjusted defensive efficiency, and their offense is barely inside the top 150. Ron Harper Jr. is the team’s leading scorer with 15.9 points per game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -2.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Under 136.5

Ohio State and Rutgers do not like to push the pace, so this is great news for the under even though the Buckeyes’ offense is so good and their defense is so bad. Ohio State ranks No. 287 in possessions per game, and Rutgers ranks No. 278. With limited possessions, the under is a solid play on Wednesday night.

