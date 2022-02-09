No. 6 Houston vs. SMU: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The sixth-ranked Houston Cougars will take a 12-game winning streak on the road for Wednesday night’s matchup with the SMU Mustangs.

Houston (20-2, 9-0 AAC) has been an incredible story considering two of their top players were ruled out for the season early on, and now Ramon Walker Jr. could be out with a knee injury. The Cougars are rated inside the top 15 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

SMU (16-5, 7-2 AAC) had a five-game winning streak snapped over the weekend with a 72-57 loss to the Wichita State Shockers on the road. The Mustangs are led by Kendric Davis, who is averaging 19.5 points with 4.7 assists - both of which lead the team. SMU’S offense is inside the top 50 in adjusted efficiency, and they rate outside the top 100 on the defensive end of the floor.

How to watch Houston vs. SMU

When: Wednesday, February 9th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -7

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Under 136.5

At some point, the injuries could start to result in poor performances from Houston, but we haven’t seen it yet, so it’s hard to bet against them even when they’re nowhere close to full strength. The Cougars are barely inside the top 300 in possessions per game, so they should slow this game down, leading to the under being a solid play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.