College basketball injuries to watch for Wednesday, February 9th

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Wednesday in college basketball.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

We have a decent slate on tap for college basketball slate for tonight with six ranked teams taking the floor. Some of these teams are dealing with injuries to key players and their statuses remain up in the air as we inch closer to tip-off.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Wednesday, February 9th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 6 Houston vs. SMU

Houston: Ramon Walker, questionable (knee)

No. 16 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State: Eugene Brown, game-time decision (toe)

No. 25 Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Xavier: Dieonte Miles, questionable (knee)
Seton Hall: Bryce Aiken, questionable (concussion)

No. 10 Baylor vs. Kansas State

Baylor: LJ Cryer, questionable (foot)
Kansas State: Selton Miguel, questionable (ankle)

No. 9 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Texas Tech: Adonis Arms, game-time decision (upper body)
Texas Tech: Terrence Shannon, game-time decision (knee)
Oklahoma: Marvin Johnson, questionable (ankle)

No. 19 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee: Olivier Nkamhoua, out (ankle)

