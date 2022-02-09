Olympic hockey live stream: How to watch USA-China men’s hockey on Thursday

The USA men’s national hockey team will play its first game of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday versus China. The United States’ 25-man squad is made up of mostly current college players as no current NHL players will compete in this year’s tournament. The USA hasn’t medaled in men’s ice hockey since 2010, when it won silver in Vancouver.

The United States is fourth in the latest International Ice Hockey Federation world rankings. China is ranked 32nd in the world and has a roster that consists mostly of players from other countries due to the host nation’s lack of ice hockey talent.

This matchup will air at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA and air via live stream on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Men’s Hockey: USA vs. China

Date: Thursday, February 10th

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Puck line: USA -2.5 (-125); China +2.5 (+105)

Total goals: O6 (-110); U6 (-110)

Moneyline: USA -900, China +600